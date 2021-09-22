CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Amazon Video games is Teaming With Horizon Zero Daybreak, Fable, and Battlefield Vets for a New IP

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s try to get into the gaming trade has been a bit turbulent, to say the least, however they’re sticking to their weapons and increasing their third-party publishing efforts. In the present day Amazon Video games introduced they’re going to be publishing a new IP from the British indie studio Glowmade. Whereas Glowmade is small, its 25 workers include spectacular resumes, because the staff contains veterans which have labored on the likes of Battlefield, Horizon Zero Daybreak, Fable, and Little Large Planet. Glowmade beforehand introduced the sport RustHeart, which shall be printed by way of the EA Originals program.

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Delay Coming for Battlefield 2042, Say Gaming Insiders

Fans of Battlefield, who have had lots to look forward to regarding the upcoming game, may have seen some unfortunate rumors in the past few hours, that Battlefield 2042 is facing a possible delay to its release date. The rumors have been circulating after well-known and reliable gaming insider Jeff...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Rumors Suggest Battlefield 2042 Could be Delayed

According to credible informants, the release of Battlefield 2042 will be delayed. Unfortunately, they do not agree on the new release date. The video game industry is not doing well this year. Despite a few interesting releases (like Psychonauts 2 or 12 Minutes), the lack of big AAA productions is painfully noticeable. The situation was supposed to be saved by Dying Light 2, planned for December, but unfortunately, it was unexpectedly delayed. This encouraged journalists to speculate which upcoming title will be next. Everything indicates that it will be Battlefield 2042. The speculation began with a post by Jeff Grubb (a well-known insider) on Twitter:
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Battlefield Games, Ranked: Looking Back On The Series Ahead Of Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield series has always stood out from its competition because of its enormous battles, whether they be in war-torn Europe during World War 2 or in a crumbling metropolis in the modern day. But despite the games' shared elements, they aren't all created equal. In fact, the quality gap between the very best Battlefield game and the worst is surprisingly large--especially when considering how only a handful of years separated the two. With Battlefield 2042 releasing on November 19, we've ranked the mainline Battlefield games from worst to best.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Hartmann
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Delay Confirmed With New Release Date

It seems that rumors were true and the Battlefield 2042 delay is real. Here’s everything we know:. For a while now, we’ve been suspicious about just how little Battlefield 2042 footage was being revealed. After all, with the game’s initial release date only being a few weeks away, we’ve seen dangerously little gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Horizon VR Rumored to Be One of Firesprite’s Projects, Which Also Include Multiple New IPs

Sony’s latest PlayStation Studio acquisition, Firesprite, has started recruiting for multiple projects, which include collaborations, a narrative adventure game, an action shooter, and a “blockbuster” action-adventure title. According to the latest XboxEra podcast (ironically, we know), one of these projects also includes a VR game set in the Horizon universe.
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Horizon Zero Dawn

A world that’s both prehistoric and futuristic, full of natural beauty, tribal societies, and giant robotic beasts. This week: music from the immersive and emotional score to Horizon Zero Dawn. It's a soundtrack that brings to life a game world that’s both prehistoric and futuristic, full of natural beauty, tribal...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Video#Video Game#New Challenge#Battlefield Vets#British#Battlefield#Ea#Unannounced Video#Ip#Korean Mmo#Ark
GamesRadar+

Why Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect game for a museum exhibition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived at exactly the right time. It released during a global pandemic that disrupted all of our lives, which resulted in so many of us seeking solace on its virtual sandy shores. Not only was it an obvious distraction from the chaos happening all around the world, but it also gave us a lifeline to those who were unable to see loved ones in person, and created a sense of routine when it felt like the days were endless.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

11 of the best new video games to play this fall

So far, 2021 hasn’t been a classic year for video games. While the new generation of consoles launched at the tail-end of 2020, there have been very few blockbuster new releases since. Nothing has captured the cultural zeitgeist quite like Animal Crossing: New Horizons (our lockdown staple) did, or garnered as much controversy or acclaim as The Last of Us: Part II.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

2017's open-world machine-hunting Horizon Zero Dawn now has a brand new PlayStation 5 patch so let's revisit Aloy's debut adventure. Having recently played the phenomenal Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, I was delighted to see that Horizon Zero Dawn was getting a PS5 upgrade of its own. However, I never played it before so I figured I'd check out the Complete Edition and let me tell you; I've been missing out on one epic adventure. In fact, Horizon Zero Dawn is rather similar to Ghost of Tsushima in that you explore a large overworld while uncovering fog, stealthily sneak around enemy-infested areas, collect materials for upgrades, and take on enemies with a mix of melee and long-range attacks. With that being said, they're still very different-feeling games yet both are undoubtedly awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Amazon Started Sending Early Access Beta Codes for Battlefield 2042

Fans of Battlefield, today might be a good day to live. Amazon has had started sending beta codes to all those who have pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 through Amazon. This makes us think that the beta is not too far away, even if the game got delayed to a later date earlier this month. If it occurs on the same date as previously specified, we think Battlefield 2042 beta might hold its place on September 22.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Amazon Games Announces Another Partnership to Create a New IP

Amazon Games is working with developer Glowmade to create a game based on an original IP, the publisher announced this week. Details about the project are slim at the moment, but it's been described as a "creative online co-op experience" by Amazon as well as some more creative descriptors from Glowmade itself. No release plans or windows have been announced yet for the game, but we know that it'll be Glowmade developing the project while Amazon Games will act as the third-party publisher.
BUSINESS
sjfc.edu

5 new video games from summer ’21

School’s back in session and you all know what that means: classes and schedules. Not only classes are back but experiences are back as well. Hopefully summer break was a blast and there were plenty of new memories. Were they good ones? Did you have fun? Did you play any new games over the summer? Even if you didn’t play anything new, here’s some games you should keep an eye out for.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Forza Horizon 5 Gets New Video With 30 Minutes of Relaxing Soundscapes

Today Microsoft and Playground Games released a new video of the upcoming open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5, and it’s a rather special one. While playing the game, you’ll likely mostly hear the roar of engines, but Playground games still gave its rendition of Mexico plenty of natural sounds to set the atmosphere.
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Amazon moves further into video game publishing with new project from English studio Glowmade

Amazon Games has partnered with the independent studio Glowmade, headquartered in Guildford, England, to publish an original video game. This expands Amazon’s third-party publishing efforts, where its games division brings other companies’ projects to market, in addition to creating its own games such as New World in-house. Glowmade’s untitled project...
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Amazon Games Is Publishing A New Co-Op, Original IP From Glowmade

Amazon Games announced today it's expanding its third-party publishing program, this time working with independent studio Glowmade to publish their upcoming original IP. The studio is home to veteran developers who have worked on many big-name AAA titles across the industry, from Fable, Battlefield and more. Amazon Games has been...
BUSINESS
gamepolar.com

New World Will Be a Success and Present Off What Amazon Video games Can Do, Says Exec

New World, the MMORPG developed by Amazon Video games for PC, is lastly about to launch after a protracted string of delays. The sport was initially due in Might 2020, however the builders postponed its debut a number of occasions so as to add extra PvE content material and enhance its general polish. It’s going to now launch on Tuesday, September twenty eighth via Steam, the place New World has been listed among the many high sellers for weeks now.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy