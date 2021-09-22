Amazon Video games is Teaming With Horizon Zero Daybreak, Fable, and Battlefield Vets for a New IP

2017's open-world machine-hunting Horizon Zero Dawn now has a brand new PlayStation 5 patch so let's revisit Aloy's debut adventure. Having recently played the phenomenal Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, I was delighted to see that Horizon Zero Dawn was getting a PS5 upgrade of its own. However, I never played it before so I figured I'd check out the Complete Edition and let me tell you; I've been missing out on one epic adventure. In fact, Horizon Zero Dawn is rather similar to Ghost of Tsushima in that you explore a large overworld while uncovering fog, stealthily sneak around enemy-infested areas, collect materials for upgrades, and take on enemies with a mix of melee and long-range attacks. With that being said, they're still very different-feeling games yet both are undoubtedly awesome.

