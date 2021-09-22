CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PENGUINS SET TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE, INVITE PROSPECTS

After yesterday’s conclusion of their prospect camp, the Penguins announced their training camp schedule, which begins tomorrow at the team’s facility in Cranberry. The schedule breaks the squad into three teams and for the first several days, at least, they will split their time on the ice between practices, scrimmages, and conditioning. All of the sessions will be open to the public, beginning at 9 AM through this weekend, and then a bit later at varying times afterward.

