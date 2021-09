New Engine Is Named for Chief Lyn Hutton, Former CGFD Chief & A Pioneer Among Women in New York State Fire Service. The Cherry Grove (NY) Fire Department held a dedication ceremony and wet-down celebration on Saturday September 25th 2021 at their headquarters for their new engine, 526-1, which was put into service earlier this year. 526-1 was dedicated in honor of Cherry Grove’s longtime Ex-Chief, and pioneer for women in the fire service, Lyn Hutton. Hutton was on hand to celebrate, as well as members of the community and firefighters from near and far!

