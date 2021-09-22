CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Judge rules Paul Flores will stand trial for murder of Kristin Smart

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdZhk_0c4ivNzM00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- After a marathon month-and-a-half long preliminary hearing, judge Craig van Rooyen determined Paul Flores will stand trial for the murder of Kristin Smart.

It's a landmark day in the 25-year-old case, which has become one of the most well-known and talked about cases in San Luis Obispo County history.

The ruling came inside a packed San Luis Obispo County Superior Courtroom filled with several members of the Smart family as well as members of the public, the media and district attorney Dan Dow.

Dow applauded the decision on social media.

Judge Craig van Rooyen announced his decision within moments of taking the bench.

He stated the prosecution has shown there is enough evidence for a trial to decide if Paul Flores murdered Kristin Smart.

Van Rooyen stated his decision was based on a number of factors presented during the preliminary hearing, noting Flores was the last known person to see Smart alive. He also mentioned how Flores appeared to have lied to police investigators during interviews soon after she disappeared.

He also referenced how four independent cadaver dogs all alerted to human decomposition in his dorm room during a search in June 1996.

The judge also pointed out witness testimony indicates there was a burial site at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, Paul's father. Evidence presented showed investigators found human blood and soil staining consistent with human decomposition at the site.

The oftentimes contentious preliminary hearing began on August 2 and ran more than seven weeks with stalls and cancellations throughout the process. Over the course of more than 20 days of testimony, nearly three dozen witnesses were questioned on the witness stand.

He's been accused of helping his son conceal Smart's body in an attempt to cover up the alleged crime.

Van Rooyen added since there is suspicion of a burial site on his property, Ruben Flores had knowledge of that and will also be held to charges.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested earlier this year in April. Both have pleaded not guilty. They are due back in court for arraignment on Oct. 20.

Ruben Flores remains out on bail, while Paul Flores is still in custody without bail.

We will continue to follow this case throughout the trial.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff: ‘Powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson says he finds, "very powerful indicators of systemic racism" from the conclusions of a report released by his office Friday. Sparked by protests following the police killing of George Floyd, the Sheriff's Department put together a Unity Commitee in September of 2020. The The post Sheriff: ‘Powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
News Channel 3-12

PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a Northern California wildfire last year that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes. Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked the Zogg Fire last The post PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

88 inmates and staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Jail since August

83 inmates and 5 Santa Barbara County Jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since August. Of those, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said 23 inmates have fully recovered. 1 was hospitalized but has since recovered and returned to jail. The post 88 inmates and staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Jail since August appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard man facing animal cruelty, illegal drug charges

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested for animal cruelty and narcotics sales on Wednesday early morning. Oxnard Police Drug Department Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into narcotics activity on the 2200 block of Mono Street. In their investigation, they identified a 39-year-old Oxnard man involved in fentanyl...
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#San Luis#Staining
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy