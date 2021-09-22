The Floor Adaptive Package makes Microsoft’s laptops extra accessible

Everyone knows what to anticipate with new laptops: Upgraded chips, typically thinner designs, and whiz-bang new options. However it’s simple to disregard how a few of these adjustments can have an effect on folks with disabilities. Making a pocket book thinner can additionally make it more durable to open, for instance. So to raised equip its PCs to be extra accessible, Microsoft created the Floor Adaptive Package, a set of add-ons that may aid you discover particular keys, find ports and flip open your PC or kickstand.