The Floor Adaptive Package makes Microsoft’s laptops extra accessible

By Jeff Lampkin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows what to anticipate with new laptops: Upgraded chips, typically thinner designs, and whiz-bang new options. However it’s simple to disregard how a few of these adjustments can have an effect on folks with disabilities. Making a pocket book thinner can additionally make it more durable to open, for instance. So to raised equip its PCs to be extra accessible, Microsoft created the Floor Adaptive Package, a set of add-ons that may aid you discover particular keys, find ports and flip open your PC or kickstand.

