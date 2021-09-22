CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Bayou Festival and Boat Parade Saturday

By Stephanie Crist
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year of having virtually every event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are slowly but surely moving back to enjoying some outdoor festivals. Thank goodness. Louisiana has over 400 festivals a year, and we love to celebrate our beautiful outdoors here in Acadiana. And even though some events are still not moving forward this year due to COVID concerns, we are happy that this one will be back on Saturday, September 25.

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Deano’s South Pokes Fun at Itself with New Sign

As we reported on August 4, a smoldering item left in a trash can sparked that kitchen fire. The blaze caused extensive damage in the kitchen, while the dining room area suffered smoke damage. Deano's South has since reopened its doors. Now that they've lived to tell the tale of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Fall has finally arrived, and temperatures dropping is making us want to get outside and have some fun! It might last for just a little while, but we'll take it. And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready for some fun in our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New GPX Theater to Open In Lafayette Friday

One of the things we missed the most in my family during the pandemic was movie night at our local theater. It was such a shame that so many theaters across America had to shut down, but now they are back up and running, with some exciting news for those of us here in Acadiana. I mean who doesn't look forward to the intoxicating smell of popcorn, and the anticipation of seeing a brand new film on the big screen? It's definitely better than watching on your phone, or at home with all the distractions.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pumpkin Patch Coming to North Vermilion High School

Fall is in the air and so are the thoughts of pumpkins and hayrides and cool nights and fall decorations!. The change in the weather brings out a different person in some of us. My sig-o goes ga-ga for the change in the season, and she breaks out all of the fall decorations for the house. Pumpkins on the front porch with bales of hay, scarecrows, the wheelbarrow and a pitchfork or two.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

These Louisiana Street Names are Ridiculous and Awesome

Here in the great state of Louisiana, we are as unique as they come. There's weird. Then there's Louisiana weird. We have Parishes instead of Counties. We're the only state in the US that follows Napoleonic Law. We eat pretty much any critter or creature that moves. We are as unique, weird, and strange as they come. So, naturally, our street names are equally weird and strange and unique.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

If Characters from ‘The Office’ Were Louisiana Cities [GALLERY]

Time to combine the two things I love the most in this world... Louisiana and The Office!. Yes, I am Office nerd, for sure. I have watched the full series over ten times now and currently find myself in a constant loop where I only watch the show, then when I finish, I immediately start back on episode one. I've probably written about The Office more times than anything else... Including COVID-19.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Win a Trip By Helping UL Kinesiology Students

Do you have a vacation on your mind--maybe a trip to the mountains, a cruise, or a beach getaway?. If you do, the UL Kinesiology Department has a deal for you. The department is raffling off vacation for two courtesy of Kermit Duhon and Travel Machine. Tickets cost $10 a piece. All funds will go towards the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship, which goes to students in the UL Kinesiology Department.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Kayaks#The Bayou#Bayou Festival And#Covid#Marine#Grand Marshal#La Cuisine De Maman#Bayou Teche Brewing#Bayoufest
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Corn Maze Announces Fall Opening

It’s officially Fall and the cooler weather has arrived, at least for a bit. So why not take advantage of the gorgeous weather and visit Louisiana’s one and only corn maze. Did you know that Lousiana has a corn mase? I wasn’t aware of this but it is really cool...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy