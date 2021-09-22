Bayou Festival and Boat Parade Saturday
After a year of having virtually every event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are slowly but surely moving back to enjoying some outdoor festivals. Thank goodness. Louisiana has over 400 festivals a year, and we love to celebrate our beautiful outdoors here in Acadiana. And even though some events are still not moving forward this year due to COVID concerns, we are happy that this one will be back on Saturday, September 25.kpel965.com
Comments / 0