Cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen's 'Well of Hell'

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Omani cavers has made what is believed to be the first descent to the bottom of Yemen’s fabled Well of Barhout — a natural wonder shunned by many locals, who believe it is a prison for genies. The forbidding ‘Well of Hell’, whose dark, round aperture creates...

