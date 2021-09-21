Author Emmanuel Acho Honors Victims of Police Brutality at the Emmys
New York Times best-selling author & host of ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ Emmanuel Acho made a statement at the 2021 Emmys; one that is both fashionable and profound in it’s story. Acho wore a custom black suit with what looks like white pin stripes — but upon a closer look, the stripes are actually names. Names like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor could be found, as well as countless others, all with one common factor: they were all victims of police brutality in America. “I encourage you to look up the stories of the names you don’t know,” Acho said in an online post.sdvoice.info
