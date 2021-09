The Yankees hope to recapture some of the Luis Severino magic they experienced in 2016, when the starting pitcher proved a more than capable reliever. Before Sunday’s 11-1 loss to Cleveland, Aaron Boone said Severino likely will be activated early this week, perhaps as soon as Monday. Severino, who threw 35 pitches Saturday in a simulated game and is not stretched out, likely will be used out of the bullpen, though a starting role at some point can’t be ruled out.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO