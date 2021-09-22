CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Video shows Missouri officers let police dog bite Black man

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis County prosecutor’s office is investigating an incident caught on cellphone video in which white officers allowed a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest. The video of the arrest Monday in the St. Louis suburb of Woodson Terrace has sparked outrage online and led the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial board to compare it to the pre-civil rights days in Alabama. The suspect is Black and the three officers shown in the video are white. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says his office “is aware of this video, and we will make a thorough review of the incident.” The man, whose name hasn’t been released, has not been charged.

abc17news.com

Comments / 5

Related
ABC News

3 dead, over 50 injured in Amtrak train derailment

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Dog Bite#Racial Injustice#Associated Press
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy