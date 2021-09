BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a week remains in Major League Baseball’s regular season. A lot still needs to get sorted out in the AL Wild Card race. As it stands now, the Red Sox own the top Wild Card spot, with the Yankees two games behind them. The Blue Jays are a game behind the Yankees and are very much still alive in the hunt. (The Mariners, a game behind the Blue Jays, are technically still alive, too.) Yet with a Red Sox-Yankees series on tap for the weekend at Fenway, and a Yankees-Blue Jays series scheduled for next week, a...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO