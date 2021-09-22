Ken Waldichuk is missing bats and positioning himself to help the Yankees
Over the last few years, the Yankees’ minor league system has been known for its deep roster of hard-throwing right-handed pitchers. With a system deep on righties, the Yankees pivoted from that strength and selected three left-handed pitchers inside of the first five rounds of the 2019 draft. While T.J. Sikkema and Jake Agnos have yet to see much time on the mound due to injuries, fifth-round pick Ken Waldichuk has begun to fly up the ranks of Yankees prospects. After a breakout 2021 season, Waldichuk could be a factor for the Yankees as soon as 2022.www.chatsports.com
