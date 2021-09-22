Ken Waldichuk is missing bats and positioning himself to help the Yankees

New York Yankees, Derek Jeter, Deivi García, J. A. Happ, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Giancarlo Stanton, Tampa Bay Rays, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres. Leading up to and in the wake of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, fans have been sharing stories and articles about the Yankee Captain. Jeter’s modus operandi was his consistency, and many of the pieces I read mention that shortstop is the only position he ever played in the field. At the plate, his positioning was predictable as well. Out of the 2,747 MLB games he started, Jeter batted first or second in the order for 2,452 of them. In other words, he more or less occupied the same spot in the batting order in 90 percent of the games he played.

