CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ken Waldichuk is missing bats and positioning himself to help the Yankees

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few years, the Yankees’ minor league system has been known for its deep roster of hard-throwing right-handed pitchers. With a system deep on righties, the Yankees pivoted from that strength and selected three left-handed pitchers inside of the first five rounds of the 2019 draft. While T.J. Sikkema and Jake Agnos have yet to see much time on the mound due to injuries, fifth-round pick Ken Waldichuk has begun to fly up the ranks of Yankees prospects. After a breakout 2021 season, Waldichuk could be a factor for the Yankees as soon as 2022.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals release ex-Yankees bat

Derek Dietrich is a free man ... again. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reports the Nationals released Dietrich on Monday. Dietrich began 2021 with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. NJ Advance Media’s...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees' Joey Gallo batting fifth on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Gallo will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Brett Gardner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 13.1 FanDuel...
MLB
chatsports.com

Why don’t the Yankees put players in the best position to succeed?

New York Yankees, Derek Jeter, Deivi García, J. A. Happ, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Giancarlo Stanton, Tampa Bay Rays, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres. Leading up to and in the wake of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, fans have been sharing stories and articles about the Yankee Captain. Jeter’s modus operandi was his consistency, and many of the pieces I read mention that shortstop is the only position he ever played in the field. At the plate, his positioning was predictable as well. Out of the 2,747 MLB games he started, Jeter batted first or second in the order for 2,452 of them. In other words, he more or less occupied the same spot in the batting order in 90 percent of the games he played.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Bats#Minor League
FanSided

New York Yankees hoping position change makes difference

The New York Yankees have been in free fall over the past few games. Losers of eight of their last nine contests, the team clearly needs something to change. They need a spark, something that will help them shake off their current malaise. The hope is that a position change...
MLB
chatsports.com

Aaron Judge Exits Yankees vs. Mets After Experiencing Dizziness During At-Bat

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge exited Sunday's game against the New York Mets in the third inning because of dizziness, which he experienced during his first at-bat of the game. "Hopefully, it's something that subsides here over the next little bit, and get him back in there tomorrow," Yankees...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees officially change Gleyber Torres’ position and welcome 2022 chaos

With under three weeks left in the 2021 season, the New York Yankees have ended the Gleyber Torres experiment at shortstop for the remainder of the campaign. After staring at an extremely pull-able plug for weeks while ruminating over whether or not it should be pulled, the Yankees finally bit the bullet after their entire Wild Card cushion had already disappeared.
MLB
chatsports.com

Joey Gallo’s bat is heating up at the right time for the Yankees

The Yankees offense desperately needed help at the trade deadline. The power had dried up and the righty-dominant lineup meant pitchers could get into a groove pitching in certain lanes. And so, when they added a pair of lefty sluggers in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, the batting suddenly order looked balanced and with fewer soft landing spots.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Crain's New York Business

Losing out on postseason would cost the Yankees money even they would miss

The Yankees are positioning themselves to miss playoff baseball for the first time since 2016. That would sting financially because attendance is way down this season, and the team didn’t play before any fans last year. Sign up for the Daily Alert, a roundup of the day’s top headlines. Delivered...
MLB
Sun-Journal

MLB roundup: Sanchez error helps Indians beat Yankees, 11-3

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees 11-3 on Saturday to slow New York’s playoff run. Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in...
MLB
New York Post

Yankees inch closer to playoffs with critical win, outside help

If the Yankees are going to get one of the two AL wild-card spots, they’ll need to hold their own against the Red Sox and Blue Jays starting later this week. For now, though, Aaron Boone said his team’s focus is simple: “Take care of business tonight.”. It’s something the...
MLB
NJ.com

Why missing the playoffs would be best thing for Yankees

Sometimes losing can lead to winning. That shouldn’t be the mindset for Yankees manager Aaron Boone or a clubhouse full of players trying to make it to October. But it doesn’t mean fans have to root for this team to reach their goal. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news,...
MLB
dallassun.com

Yankees rally past Rangers to move back in wild-card position

Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking double with two outs in the eighth inning, Gary Sanchez hit a long two-run homer later in the inning and the New York Yankees moved back into the American League's second wild-card spot with a 7-3 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers Wednesday night. The...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Néstor Cortes Jr. has forced himself into the Yankees’ future rotation plans

In a season filled with frustration, the unexpected performance of Néstor Cortes Jr. has been a true bright spot. A minor-league signing who didn’t make his 2021 debut in the big leagues until the end of May, he has provided stability for the Yankees’ pitching staff while becoming a character who is easy for fans to rally behind. The team’s fate for 2021 might be up in the air, but when the Yankees plan out their 2022 rotation this offseason, Cortes will justifiably deserve legitimate consideration for a role.
MLB
CBS Boston

Potential Wild Card Game Preview On Tap For Red Sox, Yankees On Friday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a week remains in Major League Baseball’s regular season. A lot still needs to get sorted out in the AL Wild Card race. As it stands now, the Red Sox own the top Wild Card spot, with the Yankees two games behind them. The Blue Jays are a game behind the Yankees and are very much still alive in the hunt. (The Mariners, a game behind the Blue Jays, are technically still alive, too.) Yet with a Red Sox-Yankees series on tap for the weekend at Fenway, and a Yankees-Blue Jays series scheduled for next week, a...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy