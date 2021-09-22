CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) not expected to play vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions Tyrell Williams took an unnecessary and penalized hit in Week 1 which left him in the league's concussion protocol and as the team begins practices in Week 3, his health has not improved. On Wednesday, coach Dan Campbell met with the local media and opened with the fact...

Top Lions receiver Tyrell Williams expected to miss another game with brain injury

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are expected to be without their top receiver for another week, as Tyrell Williams remains in concussion protocol and is expected to miss a second straight game when Detroit hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Ford Field. “There’s really no change with him,”...
Lions Place WR Tyrell Williams On IR, Send K Austin Seibert To COVID-19 List

The Lions announced they have placed WR Tyrell Williams on injured reserve and K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 list. Detroit also officially announced the signing of LB Josh Woods, who fills one of the roster spots created. Lions practice squad K Ryan Santoso will likely be elevated later this week to fill in for Seibert in Week 3.
