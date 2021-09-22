CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Farming Simulator 22 lets you customize your farmer with branded clothes

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDress your Farming Simulator 22 character with Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and more!. As we said a few weeks ago, with the introduction of crossplay, we will be able to personalize our characters in Farming Simulator 22 with well-known brands from the farming and farm job specialty. With the introduction of a new character creator and a plethora of new clothes and accessories, Giants Software’s limited information left many concerns unanswered, but most of them have now been answered.

gamefreaks365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

The summer of farming simulations

Approaching the end of my four-hour drive to my hometown this past summer, I rolled down my windows and listened to the wind blowing through the fields. My summer was packed with internships and classes, and despite the unfortunate reason for my trip to northern Michigan, this moment was serene. The urgency and constant movement that dominated my summer came to a pause in the warmth and silence of the swaying corn. The flat, quiet farmland vistas reminded me of the reality behind my new favorite genre of games: farming simulators.
AGRICULTURE
NME

‘Farming Simulator 22’ multiplayer will support crossplay

Developer and publisher GIANTS Software has announced that Farming Simulator 22 will feature a cross-platform multiplayer option. Farming Simulator 22, which is set to launch on November 22, will support crossplay across PC players and PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia. “The successful implementation...
VIDEO GAMES
goodhousekeeping.com

11 Best Adaptive Clothing Brands

People with disabilities and the elderly benefit greatly from clothing designed with their specific needs in mind. Sometimes, accessible clothing options are shapeless rather than stylish. But today, more and more brands are embracing adaptive clothing with assistive technology, which enables people to wear the latest trends while still accessing adjustable and functional design.
APPAREL
noobfeed.com

Farming Simulator 22 Announces Cross Platform Multiplayer

Do you want to play the ultimate farming sim with friends but all of you have different systems? Starting November 22nd when Farming Simulator 22 launches you can with cross-play being available at launch. In a press release, Giants Software made the announcement. No more barriers in multiplayer: Thanks to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
yankodesign.com

The Tego Adventure Kit lets you build your custom utility belt… like you’re Batman

With 7 modules to choose from, the Tego Adventure Kit lets you slide on, slide off, interchange, and rearrange your travel kit to build exactly what you need. The roll-up bag is perfect for everything, from your mechanic tools to stationery, gadgets, toiletries, grooming equipment, makeup, medical instruments, or even your high-tech crime-fighting gear if you’re a masked vigilante. Its modules let you carry a wide variety of accessories/belongings wherever you go, and you can just roll everything up into a compact little bundle that’s easy to carry around with you.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Co-Branded Dating Clothing Collaborations

Bumble — the women-first dating app and social networking platform — recently joined forces with Rent the Runway — the elevated clothing subscription platform – to celebrate the spark of new connections and help the community get dressed and feel their best. The curated clothing collection has the perfect outfit for every occasion — whether it's meeting someone for dinner, over coffee, or on a virtual call.
APPAREL
gamepressure.com

New Info on Farming Simulator 22 - Crossplay and Character Customization

GIANTS Software released more details about Farming Simulator 22, revealing that the title will offer crossplay and character and farm customization. The release of Farming Simulator 22 is approaching. As a result, the devs reveal more and more details about the title. This time they informed that the game will offer crossplay and expanded possibilities of character and farm editing.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Google Sites will now let you design your own custom themes

Building a unique website that stands out is now even easier in Google's drag-and-drop website builder as custom themes have been added to Google Sites. In addition to allowing you to build your own custom themes, Google Sites also provides web hosting services for those looking to quickly create a website for free using the search giant's tools. It's also worth noting that the service uses your Google Drive account to store images and files for your site, so even users with a personal Google Account can store up to 15GB of files.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Xbox One#Software#Claas#Farming Simulator 22#Giants Software#Elten#Mac#Stadia
egmnow.com

Farming Simulator 22 screenshots show character customization options

Giants Software has outlined the changes and improvements it has made to character creation with Farming Simulator 22. Using the new character creator, players can select from male and female character models and then choose their hairstyle, including beards and moustaches, and finally an outfit. The choices on offer include full-body outfits, tops, bottoms, gloves, boots, hats, and glasses.
VIDEO GAMES
romper.com

You'll Love These Sustainable Clothing Brands

When you think of carbon emissions, you probably picture airplanes or a barren forest, and you probably don’t think of t-shirts or jeans. But as it turns out, the fashion industry is responsible for between 8 and 10% of all carbon emissions, and is the second largest consumer of water, according to findings from the UN (the largest is agriculture). Supporting sustainable clothing brands that are made with eco-friendly materials designed to last has never been more important.
AGRICULTURE
thegamerhq.com

Farming Simulator 22 Crossplay: What You Need to Know About Cross-Platform Support

Farming Simulator 22 Crossplay: What You Need to Know About Cross-Platform Support. Farming Simulator22 will allow players to take care of crops and animals. It also allows for forestry, as well as online multiplayer, which will be available later in the year. crossplay and multi-platform support can make life on a farm lonely.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Mira’s Brush launches on Steam

After a few months on Steam Early Access, Angel Star Studios’ adorable platformer Mira’s Brush has been released. Angel Star Studios, a development firm devoted to creating cute products in a variety of genres, has announced the release of Mira’s Blush, a new platformer. The game is a charming, color-based puzzle platformer full of odd monsters, lateral thinking challenges, and fascinating gameplay innovations.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
chartattack.com

Stop Buying Fake Branded Clothes

In the pandemic world, online shopping has become much more convenient and popular than it has ever been before, and this detail has not gone without noticing from counterfeit brands. Therefore, we could say that in 2021 we have a boom in counterfeit products. Nobody wants to pay hundreds if...
APPAREL
gamefreaks365.com

Embr is now available on PC and consoles

Embr is now fully launched almost two year after its Early Access debut. We have already talked before about Curve Digital’s manic multiplayer firefighting sim. It’s a game that twisted a little the idea of a firefighter simulator with fun, chaotic gameplay that made a lot of fans in its Steam Early Access period. Now, almost 2 years later, Curve Digital and Muse Games announced today that Embr, is now fully launched in PC and consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Sheltered 2 is available today on PC

Venture into the wasteland in Sheltered 2, Unicube’s strategic survival game. Sheltered 2, a new resource management survival game by Team17 and Unicube Studios, was released on PC today. As we previously said on Game Freaks 365, Sheltered 2 expands on the previous game, introducing new difficulties, more strategic gameplay, and the ever-present fear of annihilation to the end of the planet. It has reworked combat mechanics, a new 3D visual style, and harsh obstacles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Planet Zoo North America Animal Pack DLC coming next month

Enjoy North American wildlife in Frontier Development’s Planet Zoo along with a new free update. Frontier Developments announced today a brand-new addition for Planet Zoo, the ultimate zoo simulation, that will take players to the wild and harsh landscapes of North America with the North America Animal Pack. The North America Animal Pack adds eight popular North American creatures to the game, as well as an exciting new timed scenario.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Chessplosion is available now on Steam

Chessplosion is an explosive take on the classic strategy table game. It is now available on PC via Steam. Chessplosion, the next project from solo indie developer CT Matthews, was released today. Chessplosion is an arcade action puzzle game in which you drop chess piece-shaped bombs to trigger chain reactions and trap opponents; it’s a great mix of chess and Bomberman.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy