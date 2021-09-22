Farming Simulator 22 lets you customize your farmer with branded clothes
Dress your Farming Simulator 22 character with Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and more!. As we said a few weeks ago, with the introduction of crossplay, we will be able to personalize our characters in Farming Simulator 22 with well-known brands from the farming and farm job specialty. With the introduction of a new character creator and a plethora of new clothes and accessories, Giants Software’s limited information left many concerns unanswered, but most of them have now been answered.gamefreaks365.com
