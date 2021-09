DL Kevin Strong (concussion) After suffering concussions in Week 1, Tyrell Williams and Kevin Strong have not been able to practice this week and coach Dan Campbell declared them out at his morning press conference. Per the league’s five-step concussion protocol rules, both will need to pass through two practices next week (one with and on without contact), then receive clearance from an outside doctor before they can be cleared to return.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO