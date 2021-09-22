Microsoft Launches New Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Pro X [Video]

Apple has posted developer documentation on how to optimize ProMotion refresh rates for the iPhone 13 Pro. You can’t force a ProMotion display to show your content at any specific rate. The refresh rate of a ProMotion display behaves differently than a traditional display. The system insulates the ProMotion’s actual refresh rate from your app. From your app’s point of view, the refresh rate for a ProMotion display is the rate that Core Animation renders the content for the entire display. The system synchronizes the rendering process with the display hardware’s refresh rate, but the display hardware doesn’t necessarily drive the rendering process. Core Animation arbitrates all the animations it presents on the screen and determines the refresh rate at any particular time. Your app can provide hints to Core Animation about what refresh rates the app prefers for its animations.

