Microsoft Launches New Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Pro X [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has launched a redesigned Surface Pro 8, new Surface Go 3, and updated Surface Pro X. Here's a look at each new device... This update to our iconic 2-in-1 represents the most significant leap forward since Pro 3. Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as Pro 7, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and built on the Intel Evo platform. All of these performance gains, Windows 11 and up to 16 hours of battery life make Surface Pro 8 the most powerful 2-in-1 on the market.

