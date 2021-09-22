Detroit Lions Week 3 scouting report: The Baltimore Ravens are good, but very, very injured

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the injury report for the fourth time in his career, and that might not be good news for the Detroit Lions. Jackson, who did not practice Thursday because of a non-COVID-19 related illness, is 3-0 in games after he appeared on the injury report, according to the Baltimore Sun. The Ravens won all three of those games in blowout fashion, and Jackson had two of the best passing performances of his career in the games.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO