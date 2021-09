Some people might have misinterpreted some information posted by the City about this weeks council meeting and activities. The Walla Walla City Council Tuesday issued a statement on their Facebook page, countering rumors the city was going to adopt a Seattle-style vaccination card policy. People would have to show proof of vaccination to dine out, go to movies, shopping etc etc like King County.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO