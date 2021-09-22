Gathered around

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 23, at the Enterprise Country Club. Because this is a new location for the NARFE Lunch Program, reservations are not necessary but are strongly recommended. Please make your reservation by email to zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092. Guest speaker will be Debbie Grimes, facilitator of Grief Share, who will talk on this subject. Grief Share is a ministry that helps individuals cope after experiencing a death in the family or of a loved one. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend any Enterprise NARFE Lunch Program regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, contact the chapter’s president Frank Zerbinos by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text 334-447-8092. You may also visit NARFE.org.

