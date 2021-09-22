CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gathered around

By Port Aransas South Jetty Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond-grade teacher Cindy Moats works with students to expand their classroom ‘word wall’ at H.G. Olsen Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 10. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available...

Thousand Oaks Acorn

Gathering to support a cause

Area nonprofit organizations depend on contributions from the community, but 18 months of pandemic put a halt to the large indoor fundraising events that support local service groups. On Sunday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley became the first organization in the area to resume the grand ballroom...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Portland Tribune

Around Estacada

Weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Send a description with any relevant information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.
ESTACADA, OR
AROUND THE COMMUNITY

Submitted by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Libby. Parishioners and guests enjoy conversation, music,. and good fellowship with the St. Joseph’s bible study group this past Spring. (Courtesy Photo) Something’s cooking at St Joseph’s Church these days and it’s not just hotdogs. In the fall of 2019, the soft-spoken pastor, Father...
LIBBY, MT
WAMS students gather in prayer

William Adams Middle School students gathered at their school's flagpole on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for the annual See You at the Pole. Students around the nation had a moment to pray for their school, teachers, community and the nation. See You at the Pole is a global student prayer, an...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Science-minded

Port Aransas High School students Hannah Ramsden, left, and Dale Bond are pictured during an environmental science class. They’ve been studying aquatic ecosystems in class. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Community Gathers for Remembrance of 9-11

Members of both the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments took part in remembering those who lost their lives on September 11th during a ceremony at the Prairieland Heritage Museum on Saturday. Sponsored by the Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100, the ceremony began with a parade of first responder vehicles down...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Gather Food Studio

Prices Continue to Rise according to latest CPI Report. Prices Continue to Rise according to latest CPI Report. Pfizer asks for vaccine approval for kids ages 5-11.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hundreds gather to celebrate cheese in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Wisconsin may be known as “America’s Dairyland” but Maine has a thriving community of cheesemakers and cheese enthusiasts. Holly Aker is President of the Maine Cheese Guild. ”The Maine Cheese Festival is one of our premiere events that we have to highlight and support our Maine cheesemaking community.”
PITTSFIELD, ME
Education
Fellowship, membership drive for KPAB is Tuesday

All are invited for food, live music and fellowship on Tuesday, Sept. 28, for a mixer hosted by members of Keep Port Aransas Beautiful to kick off a new volunteer season. The event is a membership drive and also to introduce folks to the work KPAB does for the Port Aransas Community. The mixer will be held at Bron’s Backyard, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Community gathers for suicide awareness walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the community stepped out together to raise awareness for suicide prevention. While community members had differing reasons to walk Sunday, they all said they wanted to encourage anyone struggling to reach out and get the help they need. “Doing events like this hopefully spreads...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Around the Wiregrass

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 23, at the Enterprise Country Club. Because this is a new location for the NARFE Lunch Program, reservations are not necessary but are strongly recommended. Please make your reservation by email to zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092. Guest speaker will be Debbie Grimes, facilitator of Grief Share, who will talk on this subject. Grief Share is a ministry that helps individuals cope after experiencing a death in the family or of a loved one. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend any Enterprise NARFE Lunch Program regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, contact the chapter’s president Frank Zerbinos by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text 334-447-8092. You may also visit NARFE.org.
DOTHAN, AL
Merry Widows to gather for lunch

Merry Widows will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Subway, 35 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676. I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
FREMONT, NE
Event to aid ARK

An evening of cocktails, dinner, live music and auctions is planned for Saturday, Oct. 9, when Friends of the ARK will host a fundraising event. Fall for the ARK will be held at the Port Aransas Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m. The nonprofit group that supports the Amos Rehabilitation Keep is raising funds to purchase new medical supplies for […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Cleaning up

Ocean Williams was among Port Aransas High School students who took part in a Keep Port Aransas Beautiful excursion to San Jose Island, where litter was picked up as part of the Adopt-A-Beach 2021 Coastwide Fall Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 18. The KPAB effort on San Jose Island netted more than 1,000 pounds of litter. Throughout Port Aransas, 139 volunteers […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
SandFest amateurs’ registration open

Youth, adults and families are invited to compete in the amateur division of the 2021 Texas SandFest. The festival is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15 through 17. The amateur division competition will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16. A two-day amateur competition for both solo and team competition will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
FESTIVAL
Hundreds gather for return of 'PotatoFest'

CAMBRIA CO, Pa (WJAC) — A 30-year long tradition returned to Cambria County on Saturday. "PotatoFest" is the Ebensburg Mainstreet Partnerships’ biggest event of the year, and it drew hundreds of people to downtown Ebensburg Saturday. The streets were lined with crafters, artists, food vendors, and entertainment. Organizers say Cambria...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a cloudy and wet day Saturday in Jackson County, but that didn’t stop those in the area from celebrating the life of Sydney Sutherland on what would have been her 26th birthday. Finish Sydney’s run. It’s what hundreds of people came to do at...
JONESBORO, AR
Bulldogs gather for student involvement

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, dozens of registered student organizations (RSOs) and Mecosta County vendors engaged with students at Robinson Quad for the annual Bulldog Bonanza. Student activities specialist Teresa Fogel stat- ed that Bulldog Bonanza has been held for over 20 years. She sees the event as an opportunity for students to discover how they can become in- volved.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Gathering of Planes Honors Pat

Battle Lake Community Fund hosted the annual Gathering of Planes at the Battle Lake Airport Saturday, September 4 and honored Pat Kostelecky.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Queer Grad Student Gathering

The LGBT Center will host a Queer Grad Student Gathering Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Jolly Scholar. This is an opportunity to meet other LGBTQ+ graduate students, eat food, play games and win prizes. Register to attend.
SOCIETY

