Dustin Johnson, elder U.S. Ryder Cup statesman, hopes youth is winning 'recipe'

By Field Level Media
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Johnson finds himself in a unique position as he prepares for his fifth Ryder Cup this week. He's the oldest of the 12 players in the United States team room. It's an irony not lost on the 37-year-old who is also the top-ranked American player at No. 2 in the world and still very much in the prime of his career.

