Downtown Favorite Devil’s Advocate Is Coming to Stillwater

Devil’s Advocate, downtown’s cozy destination for pizzas, pastas, and plenty of beers, will expand its Twin Cities reach with a new location in idyllic Stillwater. Its first foray outside of the city is scheduled to debut in mid-October at 14200 60th Street N. in a renovated space that formerly housed Famous Dave’s and the Eagles Club 94. The new 5,500-square-foot locale will import of the greatest hits the decade-old brand is known for, including its arugula pasta pappardelle with homemade Italian sausage, Minnesota grain bowl, and margherita pizza.