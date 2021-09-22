CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Downtown Favorite Devil’s Advocate Is Coming to Stillwater

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevil’s Advocate, downtown’s cozy destination for pizzas, pastas, and plenty of beers, will expand its Twin Cities reach with a new location in idyllic Stillwater. Its first foray outside of the city is scheduled to debut in mid-October at 14200 60th Street N. in a renovated space that formerly housed Famous Dave’s and the Eagles Club 94. The new 5,500-square-foot locale will import of the greatest hits the decade-old brand is known for, including its arugula pasta pappardelle with homemade Italian sausage, Minnesota grain bowl, and margherita pizza.

