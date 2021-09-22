Tortilla Tournament 2021, Week Two: We Have Our Suave 16!

I distinctly remember the first time I was ever embarrassed by my food. It was in second grade at Denker Avenue School in Gardena, where all but a few of my classmates were Japanese American. Born in East Los and raised in the South Bay, I wasn’t yet aware that I was Mexican. I knew I was different, but it wasn’t something I consciously attributed to race. I mostly thought it was my lack of stuff. I had no real concept of money, nor that my family’s shortage of it — rather than what I thought was simply my mother’s disdain for material objects — was the reason I had no Hello Kitty erasers. No My Melody stickers. No Little Twin Stars pencils – nothing of the recently popular Sanrio crew for me to trade with my classmates. They had umbrellas, T-shirts, rain boots (remember when it rained every season like clockwork in Southern California?), pencil cases, bento boxes… all sorts of kid currency.

