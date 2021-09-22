Tortilla Tournament 2021, Week Two: We Have Our Suave 16!
In just two weeks, we’ve gone from 64 tortillas to just 16. Three of our top four No. 1 seeds remain, but there have been a lot of upsets along the way. And the tortillas that remain truly embody this year’s theme of Tournament of Champions: Only four have never made it into the Suave 16 before. But there are still two more rounds to play before our Fuerte Four, so nobody better rest on their comales, because the competition is about to get hot.www.kcrw.com
Comments / 0