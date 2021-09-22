CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Preds Training Camp 2021: Five Storylines to Watch

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife After Rinne, Makeup of Forward, Defensive Corps Among Topics to Follow as Training Camp Begins. Autumn has officially arrived - and so has Predators hockey. The Tennessee humidity was gone as players and staff awoke in the Music City on Wednesday morning, and as the Preds opened Training Camp to truly signify the start of the 2021-22 journey, that sense of renewed excitement was in the atmosphere, too. We may be three weeks away from Opening Night in Nashville, but the work is already well underway.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Tomasino, Farrance Continue to Prove Themselves During Preds Rookie Camp

Nashville's Top Prospects Eager to Show Skills During Rookie Showcase and Beyond. NHL Rookie Camp can often pose a simple agenda - help prospects develop their skills. But for defenseman David Farrance and centerman Philip Tomasino, the Predators 2021 Rookie Camp is a platform to prove that their skills are NHL-ready.
NHL
NHL

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Panthers (x2) Preview

For the first time in two years, the Nashville Predators are set to play a preseason game. And then another. The Preds are in South Florida to take on the Panthers today in a pair of contests - set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise - and after 18 months of adapting, those involved will be eager to start the preseason schedule and get a taste of game action just a few days into the start of Training Camp.
NHL
NHL

Preds Taking Positives from Preseason Doubleheader in Florida

Nashville Falls to Panthers in Both Contests; First Preseason Games Provide Excellent Learning Experiences for Predators. A day trip to Florida for the first preseason games since 2019 saw the Nashville Predators fall to the Panthers in both outings of their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon and evening in the Sunshine State, but those outings still provided a productive day in many facets.
NHL
NHL

Preds Official Podcast: Rookie Camp Extravaganza

Predators Prospect Luke Prokop and Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor Join the Show as Rookie Camp Begins. Hockey is back, and Predators Rookie Camp is underway. Preds prospect Luke Prokop joins the show to discuss coming out as a gay athlete and the amazing support he's felt in Nashville and beyond. Plus, Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor joins Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer to chat about Rookie Camp and what's next for Nashville's top prospects.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
David Poile
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Pekka Rinne
Person
Matt Benning
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
NHL

Admirals Coach Taylor Leading Preds Prospects at Rookie Camp and Beyond

Milwaukee Bench Boss Karl Taylor Tasked with Developing Nashville's Top Prospects on Journey to NHL. Karl Taylor isn't shy when stating his team's intentions for their four-day excursion down to Tampa: he and the Predators prospects intend to prevail in each of their three outings. In the grand scheme of...
NHL
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Five Key Prospects to Watch at Rookie Camp

We have Nashville Predators hockey coming up on the horizon as the 2021-22 NHL regular season is just over a week away with the preseason opening up. Until then, we have an appetizer as the Predators prospects head to rookie camp this week. With the Predators becoming such a younger...
NHL
NHL

Preds Score Five in Loss to Panthers at NHL Prospect Showcase

Tomasino, Mismash, Jackson, Afanasyev, Smith All Score for Nashville as Predators Fall to 0-2-0 at Showcase. Five goals from the Predators prospects couldn't best the output from the Panthers, as Nashville fell to Florida by an 8-5 final on Sunday morning in their second game of the 2021 NHL Prospect Showcase.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nashville Predators#Predators General#Training Camp
chatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Key battles to watch going into training camp

Warren Foegele #13 Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports. Admittedly the Oilers roster is more or less set, so there won’t be a whole lot of compelling battles at training camp – for example, it’s not like Connor Mcdavid and Leon Draisaitl are fighting for positions this upcoming season as they’re both firmly entrenched on the roster.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

5 storylines to follow in Golden Knights rookie camp

It’s been two years since the Golden Knights rookies convened in a training camp setting. But they’ll be back together — or in some cases meeting for the first time — when rookie camp begins Wednesday at City National Arena. The 27-player roster that was released at the start of...
NHL
FanSided

Islanders five questions going into 2021-22 training camp

Training camp is right around the corner. The New York Islanders first pre-season game is only five days away. Less than a week. The offseason is almost over!. So as the offseason comes to a close and training camp opens up the team is basically set, but there are still some questions that need to be answered in training camp. So here are some of the questions that need answerin’.
NHL
NHL

Five Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello's Pre-Training Camp Press Conference

Lou Lamoriello on Islanders transactions, injury updates, Chara and Parise and more. With only hours to go before the New York Islanders 2021-22 training camp kicks off, Isles President and GM Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Lamoriello touched on transactions - both announced and previously...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Bowman on start of training camp

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, the Stanley Cup Final logo, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL. TV, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Here’s 5 Golden Knights players to watch at training camp

The Golden Knights are one of the few franchises that can brag about making the NHL’s final four in two consecutive seasons. But they can’t say they’ve accomplished their ultimate goal because they lost both times. The Knights will reconvene Wednesday at City National Arena for the start of training...
NHL
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Flyers training camp preview: Five issues to address

After a not-so-brief interruption, we now return you to your regularly scheduled program, namely “normal’’ Flyers hockey and the excitement of the NHL. The 2021-22 training camp, which begins Thursday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., signals what many hope will be the start of something special. After...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Canucks' Benning speaks ahead of 2021-22 training camp

The Vancouver Canucks will have a number of new faces in training camp this year, but the biggest story surrounding the team is the two players who are absent: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. General manager Jim Benning will meet with the media Wednesday to answer questions about the two...
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Training Camp Opens Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Twenty-six players with Grand Rapids Griffins playing experience will be part of the 62-player roster that will take to the ice this Thursday, Sept. 23 for six days of Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. Red Wings players, prospects...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy