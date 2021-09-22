Sherrone Moore pleased with the development of offensive line depth

There is no way to evaluate the Notre Dame offensive line rebuild at this point and conclude anything other than it has been bungled and a failure. Through the first two games against weak opponents, the offensive line has generated very little push in the running game. Outside of a 43-yard touchdown run while Tyler Buchner was in the game at quarterback against Toledo, star running back Kyren Williams has rushed the ball 34 times for a total of 77 yards and a 2.3 yards per carry average. Even when the 43-yard run is included, Williams is only averaging a paltry 3.4 yards per carry. Williams often has nowhere to run, gets met in the backfield, or tries to stretch a run designed to go between the tackles out wide to no success.

