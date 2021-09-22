Spanning Release Notes: Spanning Backup for Microsoft 365 Extends Global Data Protection to Canada
We received a large number of requests from our Canadian customers to meet the needs of Canadian organizations, such as government agencies and centers for higher education, that have sovereignty requirements related to business-critical data. These requests pertained to the need for a reliable and user-friendly way to protect their Microsoft 365 data from sync errors and malicious acts such as malware, ransomware and human error.securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0