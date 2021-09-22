CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army seeks kits to integrate weapons with synthetic training environment

By Ethan Sterenfeld
 5 days ago

The Army seeks prototype kits that can integrate current and future rifles with synthetic training environments without significantly changing the way the weapon looks or feels, according to a notice released Sept. 22. “The [Weapon Skills Development] solution must simulate or enable the functional characteristics of the current and future...

Army seeks information on digital design for OMFV

The Army released a request for information this week to assess the digital engineering capabilities and preferences of potential contractors for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, the planned Bradley replacement. Phases three and four of the OMFV acquisition, the digital design and prototyping phases, will begin in fiscal year 2023,...
MILITARY
Army places $100 million ENVG-B order

The Army has placed a $100 million order with L3Harris for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular, which provides both night vision and thermal sensing modes, according to a Sept. 16 press release from the company. This is the second order placed under the Army’s $442 million ENVG-B program of record...
MILITARY
Army to host network modernization meeting with industry

The Army will host a technical exchange meeting Dec. 2 to discuss progress on Capability Set 25, a suite of new network and communications technology that is expected to be fielded in 2025, according to a Sept. 15 service announcement. The event will be designed for a technical audience, including...
MILITARY
#Crew Served Weapon#Rfi
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

Sep 15 (Reuters) - American army officers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus could be suspended from their duties and possibly discharged, the U.S. Army said on Tuesday. After the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered here...
MILITARY
SOSi’s Cybersecurity Services to Support Verizon’s Army EITaaS Environment Pilot; Julian Setian Quoted

SOS International has received a subcontract from Verizon to provide information technology and cybersecurity support for an enterprise IT-as-a-service environment pilot program at the U.S. Army’s Fort Polk in Louisiana. SOSi said Monday it will establish a security operations center and advanced incident response capability designed to coordinate Army efforts...
MILITARY
First Navy F-5 Aggressor Begins Upgrade That Will Make The Entire Fleet Far More Potent

A first F-5 Tiger II is now at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to begin testing a fleet-wide upgrade that will radically overhaul the aggressor jets. As the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps set about overhauling their in-house red air adversary fleets, the first of three F-5N Tiger II aggressor aircraft set to undergo testing as part of a major upgrade program for the type arrived recently at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. The improved F-5Ns will be better suited to replicate more advanced aerial threats and do so more reliably and safely. In the process, the Navy and Marine Corps are leveraging some of the capabilities that contractor red air providers have already introduced to the veteran F-5.
MILITARY
‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
Military
Politics
Army
A New Navy Weapon Actually Stops You From Talking

The U.S. Navy has successfully invented a special electronic device that is designed to stop people from talking. A form of non-lethal weapon, the new electronic device effectively repeats a speaker's own voice back at them, and only them, while they attempt to talk. It was developed, and patented back...
MILITARY
Expanding Burial Benefits for U.S. Military Veterans

Many of my relatives and friends have served our country in various branches of the military during my lifetime. They all have a special place in my heart for their service to our country. My dad served in the Army's Military Police at Fort Hood, Texas (which is the military...
MILITARY
Green Beret killed during water training identified

The Army has identified the Green Beret killed in a water training exercise Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group Maritime Assessment Course, which prepares soldiers for Combat Diver Qualification Course.
MILITARY
Army tests MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle at Fort Bragg ahead of fielding

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Army successfully tested the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle during exercises at Fort Bragg, N.C., to clear it for fielding, the branch announced. "The modular nature of the PSR allows it to be tailored to meet mission requirements and is appealing to airborne snipers who are typically armed with long-barreled precision rifles of a single caliber offering," Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Love, of the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate, said Wednesday in a press release.
FORT BRAGG, NC
US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department began a 45-day comment period on Friday with the release of a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department's energy needs are expected to increase, it said. “A safe, small, transportable nuclear reactor would address this growing demand with a resilient, carbon-free energy source that would not add to the DoD’s fuel needs, while...
MILITARY
Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS
Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Gold Star Mothers, Fallen Soldiers Honored At War On Terror Memorial In Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County community held a solemn ceremony Friday to honor gold star mothers, whose children died serving in the U.S. armed forces. “I want to thank all of you for your perseverance, thank the sacrifices of your loved ones, and please don’t forget we’re here for you,” said Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ronald Diz. It was a warm embrace for Yolanda Lopez. Her son, Manny, was the first Rockland resident to die in the Iraq War 16 years ago. He was 20 years old. Manny’s name is etched on a panel at the War on Terror memorial in Haverstraw. It was read aloud by Renee D’Angelis, a Gold Star Mother, during the ceremony. “When I see this kind of gathering for our children, it lets us know that they’ll never be forgotten. Yes, they sacrificed their lives for us, but they will be remembered,” Lopez said. Many others at the ceremony were old soldiers who made it home and recalled friends who did not. “Makes you think, what could have been,” said Bob Schreiner, a Purple Heart recipient. Their sacrifices must be honored and remembered.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Marine Corps KC-130J Harvest HAWK Plus reaches full operational capability

The Marine Corps’ Harvest Hercules Airborne Weapons Kit Plus has reached full operational capability, the service announced Monday. The 10th and final KC-130J to be updated with the Harvest HAWK Plus configuration was delivered to the Fleet Marine Forces on Aug. 26, the service announced. The Harvest HAWK improvements were...
MILITARY
Siemens May Seek $3 Million From Army Corps for Energy Services

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must face Siemens Government Technologies Inc.'s claim the agency owes it nearly $3 million for breaching a contract to improve energy efficiency at the Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals said in an opinion released Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

