IoT Motion Sensor Are About To Become A Huge Market | Bosch, Honeywell, NXP, Infineon

CPM devices are mechanically motorized devices that assist with moving legs, shoulders, hands, and hips in arc motions for a certain amount of time at a set pace. These gadgets aid in quicker healing and should be used within 48 hours after surgery or soon following a serious injury. By transferring the fluid containing blood and edoema away from the joint and periarticular tissue, these devices prevent muscular stiffness in the joints. As a result, nutrients may better diffuse into the joint’s damaged and healing regions. Continuous passive motion devices also help to reduce tendon fibrosis, edoema, and discomfort at the insertion point. During fracture from trauma, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, osteoarthritis, elbow, rotator cuff repair, and knee arthroplasty, these devices may be utilized to preserve or enhance range of motion.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO