Senior center to present 'Rendezvous with Rachel Revere'

It has been 2 weeks since Paul Revere took his legendary midnight ride and his wife Rachel has only heard from her husband once. Still isolated from one another due to the Siege of Boston, Rachel desperately tries to create a plan to safely take her children from the reach of the British Regular Army in Boston. Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. for the program “Rendezvous with Rachel Revere” produced by History at Play and you will help Rachel as she carefully considers the dangers and demands of each plan. Find out if Rachel is successful in her perilous mission to unite her family, amidst the wake of an American Revolution. This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors and the Foxborough Senior Center. Sign up in advance and reserve your seat!