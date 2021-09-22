Inaugural agricultural production symposium set for Oct. 7
BOZEMAN — The newest program in Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is set to host its inaugural agricultural production symposium Thursday, Oct. 7. The symposium, “Calving Season: When is Optimal for Your Ranch?” will be hosted by the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program, a program of the Department of Animal and Range Sciences, which offers the college’s newest undergraduate degree in ranching systems. It will be all-day event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.www.havredailynews.com
