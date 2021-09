Blockchain platform Algorand has created a $300 million fund in the form of ALGO tokens to encourage the growth of the DeFi ecosystem on Algorand platform. This marks a growing trend in the DeFi sector as other platforms seek to compete with Ethereum blockchain, on which most DeFi projects have been based. The fund from Algorand will fuel the growth of decentralized exchanges, synthetic asset applications, NFT platforms, money markets, and options markets running on blockchain networks. Meanwhile, other companies are tapping into the short- and long-term potential of DeFi with various initiatives. Some of these companies include WonderFi Technologies Inc., DMG Blockchain, Square Inc., Virtu Financial Inc., and DeFi Technologies Inc..

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO