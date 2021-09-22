CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowry: Ryder Cup win the only goal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ relishing 'veteran' status for Team U... Could Whistling Straits suit Team Europe...

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
Yardbarker

Team Europe is Named for the Ryder Cup & Shane Lowry Makes the Cut

Shane Lowry makes the cut as Team Europe is named for the Ryder Cup, was he ever in doubt with Padraig Harrington being the captain? Great to see the Offaly man getting his first taste of the Ryder Cup experience. We can’t wait for the Ryder Cup now, with Team...
BBC

Ryder Cup: Europe wildcards to play United States are Poulter, Garcia & Lowry

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry will play for Europe in this month's Ryder Cup against the United States after being named as wildcards by captain Padraig Harrington. Garcia is the record points scorer while Poulter has been a talisman in his six previous appearances. Lowry joins Viktor Hovland...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
The Independent

No bias with Shane Lowry Ryder Cup selection, says Padraig Harrington

European captain Padraig Harrington insists his friendship with Shane Lowry made it harder for the former Open champion to get on the Ryder Cup team.Lowry held the last automatic place heading into the final qualifying event, but was knocked out of the team by Bernd Wiesberger’s performance in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.However, the 34-year-old was then given one of Harrington’s three wild cards for the upcoming contest at Whistling Straits, with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter getting the others as former world number one Justin Rose missed out.“Everybody says ‘You’re going to pick Shane, you’re going to pick...
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Harrington insists NO favouritism over Lowry pick

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has said he double checked with his vice-captains about the inclusion of Shane Lowry as a wildcard pick as he was afraid of being biased. It was Justin Rose who was the big name to miss out, with several fans and pundits expressing...
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry chosen for Europe Ryder Cup side

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry have been chosen as Padraig Harrington's three captain's picks for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Garcia did not play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week, but he has made nine previous appearances at the event and he is Europe's highest points scorer in the trophy's history.
FanSided

2021 Ryder Cup Preview: What to Expect from Shane Lowry

Previous: Ian Poulter | Bernd Wiesberger | Scottie Scheffler | Daniel Berger. The Ryder Cup competition between Europe and the United States begins this week at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The top 12 players from each side will meet with the winner taking home one of the most coveted trophies in golf.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry UNLIKELY to be paired together at Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has hinted he will not be pitting his Irish compatriots Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy together in either the fourballs or foursomes at Whistling Straits. There has been much talk on the predicted pairings since Harrington completed his team with wildcard picks Lowry, Ian...
golfmonthly.com

Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise – Today Only!

It’s finally Ryder Cup week and to celebrate the start of the greatest week in golf, the Ryder Cup shop has an incredible 20% off site-wide sale!. Whether you’re a European or USA supporter, or a neutral, there’s plenty of great items to pick up at discounted prices ahead of the match at Whistling Straits.
thefocus.news

Ryder Cup 2021: Who is Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Honner?

The Irishman will take to Whistling Straits this week as part of Pádraig Harrington’s European team for the 2021 Ryder Cup. Ahead of the mammoth event, here’s more on Shane Lowry’s wife Wendy Honner, and their two children. Lowry selected for Team Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup team. Irish golfer Shane...
BBC

Ryder Cup: 'I'll have a big part to play' - Lowry relishing Ryder Cup debut

Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Coverage: Live text coverage, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Click here for full details. Ryder Cup debutant Shane Lowry...
