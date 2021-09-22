CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

 4 days ago
This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.

wfav951.com

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters Have Never ‘Felt Cool’

Foo Fighters fans heap high praise on the band, and they've certainly had their share of commercial success, but lead singer Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone, “I don’t know if we’ve ever felt cool." In fact, early on Grohl says people were against the idea of a post-Nirvana band, including some of his friends.
Dave Grohl
metalinjection

Dave Grohl Hints That FOO FIGHTERS Might Do An "Insane Prog-Rock Record"

Foo Fighters released their newest album Medicine At Midnight in February, and then a half live album/half Bee Gees cover album called Hail Satin in July. So where do you go from there? According to Foo Fighters guitarist and vocalist Dave Grohl, maybe a progressive rock album. Grohl said in...
1045wjjk.com

Dave Grohl Reflects On Writing A Book ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has reflected on writing a book in a new trailer for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Now let’s face it, Dave could write an entire book about the band Scream. He could write an entire book about his time in Nirvana. But his idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out.
wvli927.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
news-shield.com

Dave Grohl had 'challenge' to keep memoir short

Dave Grohl's "biggest challenge" in writing his memoir was keeping it short. The Foo Fighters frontman - who will release 'The Storyteller' next month - was keen to show fans what his life is like as a high-profile musician but admitted he's done so much in his life, it would have been easy for him to spread his tales across a number of books, each covering different parts of his career.
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for the new Dave Grohl memoir, ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has discussed the biggest challenges in writing his new memoir, The Storyteller, in a trailer released today, September 16th. The Storyteller, the first book from professional Foo Fighter and budding author Grohl, is coming out on sale October 5th. To prepare fans for its release, the musician released a new trailer discussing his reasons for writing a memoir.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Nirvana song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
openculture.com

The Recording Secrets of Nirvana’s Revealed by Producer Butch Vig

People figured out that I’d tapped into something in making that record; a lot of labels came calling because they wanted to see if I could bring that magic to whatever artists they had. But I found it sorta annoying in some ways, because people thought I had a formula, that I could take a folk artist or a blues guitarist and make them sound like Nirvana.
udiscovermusic.com

Dave Grohl Announces ‘Storyteller’ Shows Ahead Of Memoir

Dave Grohl has announced a run of intimate live appearances in support of his forthcoming autobiography The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, including a London date next week. The Foo Fighters frontman will appear onstage at the Savoy Theatre, which holds just over 1,000 people, next Monday (September 27)....
940wfaw.com

Dave Grohl Rolls Out Book Tour Appearances

Tickets are now on sale for Dave Grohl's four-city book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which is set for release on October 5th. Tickets are limited to two per transaction and each ticket purchased includes a copy of Grohl's new autobiography.
themusicuniverse.com

Dave Grohl announces book tour

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller – Live! hits four cities this fall. Dave Grohl has announced The Storyteller – Live!, an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see and hear him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Stops include London, New York City, Washington DC and a pair of shows in Los Angeles this fall. Tickets on sale at 5 pm GMT/noon ET/9 am PT via Ticketmaster.
loudersound.com

Every song on Nirvana's Nevermind, ranked from worst to best

Nevermind is 30 years old this week. That’s older than some of you. That’s older than South Park, Heelys and PlayStation, and arguably more influential than all three combined. So, as we roll out the birthday cake and gorge on grunge, here’s each song from Nirvana’s breakthrough record, ranked from worst to best.
The Spokesman-Review

Smells like a classic album: Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ changed the sonic game 30 years ago

Exceeding the hype in the music industry is rare. Weeks before Nirvana’s “Nevermind” dropped on Sept. 24, 1991, the buzz was ubiquitous. “Are you familiar with the Nirvana album?” Courtney Love asked me just before “Nevermind” was released. Love gushed about the album and Cobain, calling him a saint and salt of the earth. Love went on ad nauseum about “Nevermind.”
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Wait: There was a “funny” version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit?”

Thirty years ago today, September 24, 1991, Nirvana’s Nevermind hit the stores although “Smells Like Teen Spirit” had been out since August 27. That was one of the last (if not the very last) songs recorded for the album. It’s gone down in history as being one of the most searing pieces of music in rock history.
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

