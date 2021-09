Have clinic, will travel. Nurse practitioner Jordana Latozas has a dream – to bring care where it’s needed. So the White Lake resident began the Recovery Mobile Clinic. A nurse practitioner for 10 years, she’s served in addiction medicine for the past six. Before that she was a registered nurse who worked in pain management and the ICU. Her nurse practitioner degree is from Wayne State University, and her R.N. degree is from University of Detroit.

