Injuries have cost Havre High junior Molly Huse a lot of time away from sports. But she's making up for that lost time on the volleyball court this fall. Last weekend, Huse, the Blue Ponies' setter, helped HHS secure wins over Sidney and Glendive with a combined 56 assists, eight blocks and eight aces. Huse, who also competes in basketball and softball for the Ponies, and the Ponies host Browning for homecoming Thursday.