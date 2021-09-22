State's Doeren knows GT game is a valuable look for his defense

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is looking forward to playing the “gold standard” in the ACC. Clemson will meet its first true road test of the season Saturday when the Tigers face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh. Kickoff for the ESPN broadcast at Carter-Finley Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Clemson's defense has carried the Tigers early in the 2021 season. Clemson has not surrendered a touchdown defensively all year, marking the first time Clemson has gone three consecutive games without allowing an offensive touchdown since 1990. It marks the first time Clemson has accomplished the feat across the first three games of a season since 1950 when Clemson shut out Presbyterian, Missouri and NC State to open that campaign.