("MISSION" "The Company" or "The Group") The Mission Group plc ("MISSION", "the Company" or "the Group", AIM: TMG), the creator of Work That Counts comprising a network of 15 Agencies delivering real, sustainable growth for its Clients, was notified on 22 September 2021 by Robert Day that, following the announcement on the 15 June 2021 of his retirement from the Board, effective from 30 September 2021, and following institutional interest, he sold 2,798,541 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at 73p per share on 22 September 2021. Following this disposal, Robert Day has an interest in 1,267,242 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 1.4% of the issued share capital of the Company.

