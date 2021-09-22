Director/PDMR Shareholding

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the 'Company' or 'Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today provided an update to shareholders of past and current achievements and of future plans for the company's vertical farming business. Management is excited to report that the opening of its first vertical farm in May has been a tremendous success. The facility is now into its fourth harvest just four months after startup. The range of crops grown has expanded form 6 different varieties of lettuce and mixed greens for the first crop to 23 different varieties of leafy greens, herbs, fruits/legumes and edible flowers in the current harvest. The local consumer market is responding enthusiastically to this availability of fresh locally produced products. Additional product diversity has included the production and packaging of 'smoothie' beverage concentrates. The drying, packaging and sale of dried herbs has also become a popular and lucrative product option.

