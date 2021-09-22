Director/PDMR Shareholding

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA") Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor. a) Name. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc. b) LEI. 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57. 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 24/09/2021. Number...
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - Entain plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
ShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (d) Date dealing undertaken:. 22 September 2021. (e) In...
ShareCast

Notification FY21 Results and 2022 AGM Date

The Board of Greencore Group plc (the "Company") confirms that it will release its FY21 Results Statement on 30 November 2021. The Board of the Company also confirms that the next Annual General Meeting of the Company will take place on 25 January 2022. As of today's date, the Company's...
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
ShareCast

Mitie lifts profit guidance as it wins more Covid contracts

Facilities management company Mitie Group lifted annual profit guidance after a strong second quarter boosted by the award of more Covid-19-related contracts and a return to office work after lockdowns. 23,608.79. 16:25 24/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,075.61. 16:25 24/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,062.20. 16:25 24/09/21. n/a. n/a. 11,988.45. 16:25 24/09/21. -1.54%. -187.79.
dallassun.com

Foundation Farms, Corp., Provides Update to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the 'Company' or 'Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today provided an update to shareholders of past and current achievements and of future plans for the company's vertical farming business. Management is excited to report that the opening of its first vertical farm in May has been a tremendous success. The facility is now into its fourth harvest just four months after startup. The range of crops grown has expanded form 6 different varieties of lettuce and mixed greens for the first crop to 23 different varieties of leafy greens, herbs, fruits/legumes and edible flowers in the current harvest. The local consumer market is responding enthusiastically to this availability of fresh locally produced products. Additional product diversity has included the production and packaging of 'smoothie' beverage concentrates. The drying, packaging and sale of dried herbs has also become a popular and lucrative product option.
ShareCast

Berenberg raises target price on CVS Group following FY results

Berenberg stated that in a period with limited impact from acquisitions, CVS saw revenues grow 19%, underlying earnings improve 37% and earnings per share surge 79% year-on-year. While Berenberg acknowledged that CVS' results were partially a factor of a weaker prior year comparative, given the negative impacts of the initial...
dallassun.com

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.
kyma.com

Twitter to pay $809.5 million to settle shareholder lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) – Twitter said Monday it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform. The San Francisco company said the proposed settlement,...
Frontiersman

Glass House Brands Sends Letter to Shareholders

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that it has sent a letter to shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kazan. The letter can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
dallassun.com

Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today provides the following update to shareholders regarding the current progress made by its equity investment partner Securter Systems Inc ('Securter'). Digatrade owns 4,396,000 (15.42%) of a total issued and outstanding of 28,506,000 shares of Securter Systems and the exclusive marketing and distribution rights to the technology for two key territories: South America and the United Kingdom.
Law.com

Planned Acquisition of GNC Sparks Shareholder Dispute

Evercore, an investment banking advisory firm, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, a majority shareholder of GNC Holdings, members of GNC’s senior management and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Tang P.C. on behalf of minority GNC shareholders, arises from a proposed acquisition of GNC by CITIC Capital Holdings. The complaint accuses GNC management of being negligent and engaging in self-dealing, and alleges that the defendants engaged in a bankruptcy scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-17008, Tang et al v. CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd. et al.
Benzinga

Philip Morris Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 4.2% to an annualized rate of $5.00 per share. The new quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up from $1.20 per share, is payable on October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2021.
Benzinga

Figs Prices Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders At Discount

Healthcare apparel brand Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8.917 million shares of Class A common stock by its largest stockholder Tulco, LLC, and certain members of the company's management team, at $40.25 per share. The price represents a 1% discount to Figs'...
Benzinga

Raven Industries Shareholders Approve CNH Industrial Transaction

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shareholders approved the pending transaction with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI). Of the 71% of the outstanding shares voted, more than 99% voted in favor of the transaction with CNH Industrial. The transaction is expected to close in 4Q21. In June, CNH Industrial agreed to...
theedgemarkets.com

JCorp re-emerges as largest shareholder of Damansara Holdings

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Johor Corp Bhd (JCorp), the state-controlled investment arm of Johor, has re-emerged as the largest shareholder of Damansara Holdings Bhd after buying a 49.57% stake in the company for RM78.91 million. JCorp — through wholly-owned Absolute Ambient Sdn Bhd — bought the stake comprising 157.82 million...
Houston Chronicle

Academy's largest shareholder KKR cashing out

Academy Sports + Outdoors’ former parent company and largest shareholder is cashing out as the value of the Katy retailer has skyrocketed since its initial public offering last year. The New York private equity firm KKR registered Monday to sell more than 18 million shares, reducing its 20 percent stake...
Reuters

Crown Resorts rubs salt into shareholders’ wounds

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Crown Resorts (CWN.AX) hit investors with a double whammy on Thursday. Its auditor confirmed the casino operator’s future as a “going concern” read more is doubtful. Meanwhile, the company revealed it’s paying departed executives almost A$10 million ($7.4 million) in termination benefits, while former boss Ken Barton could receive options worth more than A$70 million at the current price.
TheStreet

Qell Acquisition Shareholders Approve Lilium SPAC Merger

Shareholders of special purpose acquisition company Qell Acquisition (QELL) overwhelmingly voted to approve a SPAC merger with electric air transportation developer Lilium GmbH. More than 98% of Qell shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday voted in favor of the business combination with Lilium, which the companies proposed in...
