Monroe County, NY

Hospitals and nursing homes fear the worst as Sept. 27 approaches and their staff must be vaccinated

 4 days ago
In just 5 days healthcare workers in the state of New York will be required to get the COVID vaccine.

Many local facilities are getting ready to lose a large part of their work force and preparing to close their doors to accepting new patients.

Numbers show a loss on average of two employees for every ten.

Data shows around 13% of healthcare workers in hospitals haven’t had the shot in Monroe County.

For skilled nursing facilities, it’s 22%.

Families are going to struggle to find care for their family members, as 60% of the states nursing homes close their doors to new patients.

New York Health Facilities Association has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to give healthcare workers the same choices as teachers with the ability to test out if unvaccinated.

Comments / 2

Nicole
4d ago

I'm glad people are willing to walk away from jobs to take a stand against this tyranny. their the real heros!

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect Monday; religious exemptions are still being questioned

A third booster shot has been approved for all healthcare workers, but the mandate for getting the first dose is Monday, and many healthcare workers haven’t gotten it. Attorney at Leeds Brown Law, Rick Ostrove, says it’s up to the employer to handle an employee’s refusal, but the state will take action against the employer if it isn’t handled.
Is it COVID or allergies?

It’s allergy season and a lot of people are feeling the symptoms, but is it their allergies or do they have COVID-19? The simplest way to answer that is a COVID-19 test. Luckily, allergies are something people have every year and for the most part they know what they feel like.
