Hospitals and nursing homes fear the worst as Sept. 27 approaches and their staff must be vaccinated

In just 5 days healthcare workers in the state of New York will be required to get the COVID vaccine.

Many local facilities are getting ready to lose a large part of their work force and preparing to close their doors to accepting new patients.

Numbers show a loss on average of two employees for every ten.

Data shows around 13% of healthcare workers in hospitals haven’t had the shot in Monroe County.

For skilled nursing facilities, it’s 22%.

Families are going to struggle to find care for their family members, as 60% of the states nursing homes close their doors to new patients.

New York Health Facilities Association has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to give healthcare workers the same choices as teachers with the ability to test out if unvaccinated.

