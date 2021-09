About Keep talking, and nobody explodes. Steel Crate Games’ video game Keep Talking and No One Explodes released in October 2015. At least two people can play the game. One player acts as the “Defuser” and plays the game on a device that supports keyboard, mouse, touchscreen, and gamepad controls. The remaining players act as the “Experts,” reading the bomb defusal manual. The Defuser can’t see the manual, so they must rely upon the Experts for instructions. The Experts can also not see the bomb, so they must rely only on the Defuser to describe it. You can communicate with your other person either by using online communication software or directly across a table.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO