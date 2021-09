Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee made the long road trip to Yazoo City to take on the Indians in a non conference game. Magee won by a score of 21-8. The win moves the Trojans to a 3-1 recored on the year.

YAZOO CITY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO