Angelina Jolie, so I try to reconcile the family after the separation – People
“The last two years have been tough but I’m trying to get over them, I’m confident.” Angelina Jolie opens to her private during an interview for Vogue UK that has the actress on the cover of the February issue. The 45-year-old actress also allowed photographers to enter her Los Angeles mansion in Los Feliz once owned by legendary director and producer Cecil B. DeMille, to show her newspaper during the pandemic. Jolie chose to live there with her six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – to be close to their father, Brad Pitt, 57. years who lives 5 minutes from there.d1softballnews.com
