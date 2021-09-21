Angelina Jolie, so I try to reconcile the family after the separation – People

Angelina Jolie is by far one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, thanks to her long list of accolades — including her two Oscar wins, her A-list status in Hollywood, and of course, all of the attention that she's gotten in her personal life. Jolie has made many headlines for her work as an actor and a director — and for her and Brad Pitt's contentious divorce. In 2017, one year after she and Pitt separated, Jolie opened up about single life to The Telegraph. "I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me," she said. "I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children."

