Minnesota State

St. Cloud golfer Tom Peterka recaps a summer of tournaments across Minnesota

St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bed of his white Ram pickup truck was loaded like a golf pro shop with clubs, caps, polos, shoes, umbrellas and windbreakers. He made weekly trips this spring and summer that added thousands of miles to the truck’s odometer to play courses in the following cities: Battle Lake, Bemidji, Brainerd, Byron, Detroit Lakes, Fifty Lakes, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Sauk Centre, Stillwater and Walker.

