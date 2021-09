Associate Cass County commissioner Ryan Johnson has ended his congressional bid, saying he wishes to spend more time with his family than the campaign allowed for. “The past three months I’ve talked with thousands of Missouri voters who agree that Washington is broken, and the failed policies of the Biden administration are making it worse,” Johnson said. “We need to have a real conservative leader in Congress representing Missouri’s 4th congressional district. However, it has also become very clear to me in the last three months that for this stage of my life, being Dad to my kids is more important right now than running for Congress.”

CASS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO