Ron Bellamy talks learning curve of moving from offensive to defensive assistant coach

The day after Zach Wilson threw four interceptions, the Jets weren’t sounding any alarms. They sounded extremely confident that Wilson would learn and grow from it. "He’s such a resilient young man," Robert Saleh said on a Zoom call Monday afternoon. "He could probably recite every single play that happened. He’s going to want to talk about it, go through it and learn from it. I know he’s going to get better from this. He’s in a good place."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO