CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ron Bellamy talks learning curve of moving from offensive to defensive assistant coach

247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy discusses the ongoing learning curve of becoming a defensive assistant coach after moving over from defense.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Curve#American Football
chatsports.com

Defense dominating, offense sputtering at halftime

Clemson Tigers football, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football, Detroit Tigers. Clemson entered the halftime break with a 7-0 lead over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. But the sixth-ranked Tigers struggled to find a rhythm on offense but maintained an advantage at halftime thanks to another...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Free Press

Rams slam Tom Brady, Buccaneers with firm message in battle of NFL unbeatens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Notice served. The Los Angeles Rams delivered a strong message about their viability as a Super Bowl champion by manhandling the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a matchup of undefeated teams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
theadvocate.com

Mississippi State is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Bulldogs' offense, defense

RECORD: 2-1 RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Louisiana Tech 35-34, defeated NC State 24-10, lost to Memphis 31-29 OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Will Rogers, wide receiver Makai Polk, wide receiver Jaden Walley. DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Jett Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback Martin Emerson. RUMBLINGS: Tabbed for a seventh-place finish in the SEC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
chatsports.com

Colts need to move on from belief that Parris Campbell will be offensive weapon

Injuries across the board continue to hurt the Indianapolis Colts in the early going of the 2021 season, but one has persisted for three full years now. Former second-round pick Parris Campbell cannot stay healthy and was among the inactives for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams after playing just 61% of the snaps in the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh believes Wilson will learn from his mistakes

The day after Zach Wilson threw four interceptions, the Jets weren’t sounding any alarms. They sounded extremely confident that Wilson would learn and grow from it. "He’s such a resilient young man," Robert Saleh said on a Zoom call Monday afternoon. "He could probably recite every single play that happened. He’s going to want to talk about it, go through it and learn from it. I know he’s going to get better from this. He’s in a good place."
NFL
Sheridan Press

Hawks learn from down weekend 1, move onto Badlands

SHERIDAN — Chad Bailey thinks he texts Andy Scheib more than his wife. With Scheib, the head coach, out on a recruiting trip in the Midwest, Bailey is running Sheridan Hawks practice all week. The two coaches have stayed in constant communication. But before Scheib took off, he gave Bailey one instruction.
NHL
thespun.com

Watch: Hilarious Play In The Cincinnati vs. Indiana Game

It has not been a good first half so far for the eighth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats, who are on the road today against the Indiana Hoosiers. In fact, one of the few memorable moments for the Bearcats was a hilarious viral highlight from offensive lineman John Williams, which came on a negative play.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
244K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy