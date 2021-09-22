Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' dancer NO:ZE tears up as she expresses her grateful & apologetic feelings toward her WAYB crew members

In the recent preview for the next episode of Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter,' PROWDMON's Monika expressed her anger during the Mega Crew mission. In the preview for the fifth episode of 'Street Woman Fighter,' the dance crews were seen preparing for the Mega Crew Dance mission that ended on the 17th. In this mission, the crews had to invite other dancers and their acquaintances to partake in this challenge.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO