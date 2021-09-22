CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' dancer NO:ZE tears up as she expresses her grateful & apologetic feelings toward her WAYB crew members

Cover picture for the articleWAYB dance crew leader NO:ZE expressed her gratitude and apologetic feelings toward her crew members. On the September 21 release of the special content video for Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter', the behind-the-scene moments following dance crew WAYB's elimination were shown. Here, NO:ZE expressed her honest feelings. She stated, "I felt the reality of my rise in popularity because a lot of my acquaintances contacted me and even celebrities followed my choreography."

