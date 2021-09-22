Apple looks to digital biomarkers for features detecting depression, cognitive decline
Apple is looking to use digital biomarkers to help detect depression and early-stage cognitive decline, according to a new report out of The Wall Street Journal. The end goal, according to the Journal, is to create a new Apple feature that would tell users if there was a potential mental illness. Data collected regarding a users’ mobility, physical activity, sleep pattern could be included in the algorithm.www.mobihealthnews.com
