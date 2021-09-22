CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple looks to digital biomarkers for features detecting depression, cognitive decline

Cover picture for the articleApple is looking to use digital biomarkers to help detect depression and early-stage cognitive decline, according to a new report out of The Wall Street Journal. The end goal, according to the Journal, is to create a new Apple feature that would tell users if there was a potential mental illness. Data collected regarding a users’ mobility, physical activity, sleep pattern could be included in the algorithm.

earth.com

The MIND diet slows cognitive decline

Researchers at the Rush University Medical Center found that the MIND diet, a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets, significantly slows cognitive decline in older adults and improves their cognitive functioning. The MIND diet includes at least three servings of whole grains, a green...
Apple Insider

iPhone & Apple Watch study launches to detect depression, dementia

Biogen has launched a new study with Apple and UCLA to evaluate how existing iPhone and Apple Watch sensors could detect symptoms of dementia, depression, and other neurological diseases. First announced in January 2021, pharmaceutical company Biogen's multi-year study has now begun. According to the Wall Street Journal, Biogen refers...
knowtechie.com

iPhones could one day help detect depression and autism in children

Apple is currently working on some pretty major health upgrades for the iPhone. The company is working on features that will help detect cognitive decline in users, and it also hopes to one day be able to help detect autism in children. In an investigative report from The Wall Street...
click orlando

Apple Software could diagnose depression

Apple is reportedly working on software that could screen for signs of depression and other mental health conditions. The Wall Street Journal reports the company is developing an algorithm that looks at users’ health information, such as physical activity levels, sleep patterns and mobility. [TRENDING: Timeline: Search for Gabby Petito’s...
protocol.com

Apple is testing whether its devices can detect autism and depression

Apple is working with researchers to determine whether data collected on its devices could be used to diagnose autism, depression, anxiety and mild cognitive impairment, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The research has the potential to significantly expand the scope of Apple's diagnostic capabilities. But the...
petapixel.com

Apple to Use iPhone Cameras to Detect Autism in Children: Report

According to a new report, Apple is currently researching ways to use the cameras on its iPhones to detect childhood autism as well as depression and cognitive decline in adults by analyzing behavioral cues. The report comes courtesy of the Wall Street Journal, the company is working on a technology...
mobihealthnews.com

Digital chronic care company Wefight raises $11.7 million

This morning Wefight, a French digital health company focused on guiding patients with chronic conditions and cancer through their care, scored $11.7 million (€10 million). Digital Health Ventures, Impact Partners, the Business Angels of the BADGE network, MELIES Business Angels, Investir&+, and Angels Santé participated in this round of funding.
ithinkdiff.com

Future iPhones might be able to detect neurological diseases like dementia, depression, and austism

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is developing a technology to diagnose depression, cognitive decline, and other neurological diseases by recording and analyzing facial expressions, and other behavioral patterns. Apple’s new effort is an extension of its collaborative projects with the University of California, Los Angeles, to study studying stress, anxiety, and depression and Biogen pharmaceutical company to study mild cognitive impairment like dementia.
kyma.com

Apple could detect mental health conditions

A new Apple software may be able to detect depression. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to the "Wall Street Journal," Apple is reportedly working on a software to screen signs of mental health conditions using the user's health information. The type of information of collected would be a user's sleep patterns...
mobihealthnews.com

Xealth raises $24M to help doctors utilize digital health apps

This morning Xealth, a startup that aims to help doctors prescribe digital health apps, closed a $24 million Series B funding round. This comes more than two years after the Providence St. Joseph Health spinoff closed an $11 million Series A funding round. As of today, the company boasts of $52.6 million in funding.
mobihealthnews.com

Farrer Park Hospital rolls out AI-enabled MRI screening tool for dementia

Farrer Park Hospital, a private tertiary acute care provider in Singapore, has adopted an artificial intelligence-enabled MRI screening tool for dementia. The AI-supported MRI volumetry screening tool is used to quantify brain tissue volume in patients suspected of having dementia. According to Dr Santhosh Raj, a consultant neuroradiologist and neurointerventionalist at FPH, the technology provides additional disease-specific information to enhance dementia diagnosis.
reviewofoptometry.com

Not All Eye Disease Associated with Cognitive Decline

Glaucoma was the only condition in this study to be associated with cognitive decline. Photo: Michael Chaglasian, OD, and Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. Previous studies have shown a relationship between vision impairment (VI) and declining cognitive function in older adults, but few have examined the relationship between eye disease and cognitive functionality. Researchers recently examined the association between VI or eye disease and three-year changes in cognitive test scores to explore whether sex, education and hearing loss act as effect modifiers.
mobihealthnews.com

Digital mental health startup Meru Health bags $38M

Digital mental health company Meru Health announced Thursday it had raised $38 million in a Series B funding round. The equity and debt financing round was led by Industry Ventures, with participation from Bold Capital Partners, Freestyle VC, FMZ Ventures and Leksell Social Ventures along with financing provided by J.P. Morgan.
gentside.co.uk

Apple is working on iPhone technology that could detect depression in users

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple is working on developing a new technology that could allow iPhones to detect depression, anxiety and cognitive decline in its users. Researchers hope that the analysis of daily phone habits, mobility, sleep patterns, how people type, facial expression and heart and respiration...
ScienceAlert

Meta-Reviews Are Amplifying Bad And Even Fake Ivermectin Data, Researchers Warn

A few bad apples have spoiled the meta-studies that first touted ivermectin, the common deworming agent, as a promising treatment for COVID-19. Within weeks of being made available online, some of these clinical trial overviews were found to contain impossible numbers, unexplainable cohort mismatches, inconsistent timelines and substantial methodological weaknesses.  One of these preprint analyses has since been withdrawn, whereas another has been revised after it was found to include fraudulent data. Despite the slew of serious mistakes, millions of doses of ivermectin have already been given to COVID-19 patients the world over, while others who haven't caught the virus are taking matters into...
Mic

Studies suggest that Pfizer is no longer the cooler vaccine

After I got my Pfizer shot last spring, I showed my vaccine card with pride wherever I went: I felt like I had the Comme des Garçons of inoculations and everybody needed to know. For some time, people I knew on social media also propagated the belief that Pfizer was the Hot Person Vaccine, slightly more effective than the others and with no side effects. But recent studies have found that over time, it is actually Moderna’s vaccine that might better protect people from severe illness, according to the New York Times.
mobihealthnews.com

French insurer Alan moves into mental health with Jour acquisition

French health insurance company Alan is now jumping into the employee mental wellness space with the launch of its new digital health offering Alan Mind. The new launch is aided by the purchase of American digital behavioral health company Jour for $20 million. The new tool will include patient education...
