Cat O'Nine Tails, The (4K UHD Review)
After the success of The Bird with the Crystal Plumage outside of Italy, distributors were eager to cash in on Dario Argento’s success and quickly financed his next film. Finished at breakneck speed, The Cat O’Nine Tails (aka Il gatto a nove code) was also successful upon its initial theatrical release, but was a disappointment to Argento personally as he felt it wasn’t up to his standards. Though it’s considered by many to be one of his least efforts during his initial run throughout the 1970s and into the 1980s, it still features fine performances from all involved, including unusual genre appearances by Karl Malden and James Franciscus as the two leads. Because the film was filmed so quickly, it’s likely that Argento wasn’t able to take his time with it, both in the writing and filming stages. As such, the film’s flavor doesn’t quite jibe with his later work, particularly when it comes to the level of violence. It’s not bereft of it by any means, but it’s not nearly as biting and seems a little messier by comparison. And while the reveal of the killer is not all that interesting, The Cat O’Nine Tails certainly has merit, watered down or otherwise.thedigitalbits.com
