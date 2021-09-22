Cat O'Nine Tails, The (4K UHD Review)

Andy Dunfresne (Tim Robbins) is a banker wrongly-convicted of the murder of his wife and the man she was having an affair with. He’s also a bit of a milquetoast, which probably had something to do with his marriage falling apart in the first place. But when he’s given two consecutive life terms for their murders, Andy finds himself in Shawshank State Prison, where he soon meets Ellis Redding (Morgan Freeman), better known as “Red” to the boys in the yard. Red might be the only man in Shawshank who actually admits to the crime he was sentenced for. And he takes note of the fact that while Andy, as a newcomer, is frequently assaulted by others in the prison, that never breaks his spirit. As it happens, Red is also a guy who can get things for people. So when Andy asks Red for a small rock hammer one day, that he might continue his regular-life hobby as a rock hound, Red can’t help taking a liking to him. And by the time Andy asks if Red can get Rita Hayworth for him, it’s fair to say that the two men have become friends. So over the next twenty years, each man teaches the other by example about the nature of hope, how best to live one’s life even in the bleakest of circumstances, and the power of the human spirit.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO