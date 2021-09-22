CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL camps open as teams take stock of unvaccinated players

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says forward Tyler Bertuzzi’s is Detroit’s only unvaccinated player. Bertuzzi will not be able to play games in Canada unless federal laws there change. Detroit plays nine games north of the border. Bertuzzi is in line to forfeit over $450,000 of salary for that time because NHL protocols allow teams to suspend unvaccinated players when they are not available to participate. Edmonton GM Ken Holland says one Oilers player is unvaccinated. The NHL says it expects to have 10 to 15 unvaccinnated players out of about 700 when the season begins.

