Apple has blacklisted Fortnite until its legal battle with Epic is completed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has said it won’t consider letting Fortnite back on the App Store until its legal battle with Epic Games is complete, which might not be for several years. Epic recently confirmed it was launching an appeal against the decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple, which saw the judge in the case rule against the Fortnite maker in nine of the 10 counts it had brought against the iPhone firm.

wmleader.com

Breaking down the Epic v. Apple Fortnite trial ruling

On Friday, a California judge ruled on the influential Epic v. Apple lawsuit, and both sides lost. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded that Apple wasn’t unfairly monopolizing the mobile app space with iOS or its in-app purchasing system, and she ordered Epic to pay damages for violating its developer agreement with Fortnite. At the same time, she ordered Apple to remove its anti-steering rules — policies banning developers from telling users about alternatives to Apple’s in-app purchase system.
CNET

Apple scores legal win over Epic in Fortnite lawsuit: What you need to know

A year-long battle between Apple and Fortnite publisher Epic over how the App Store operates finally came to a head after a federal judge issued a ruling (see below) that largely sided with iPhone maker. The judge dismissed most of the claims against Apple, although she forced the company to allow developers to inform users of alternative ways to pay within apps.
VIDEO GAMES
US News and World Report

'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games to Appeal Ruling in Apple Case

(Reuters) -"Fortnite" game maker Epic Games on Sunday said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc after a federal judge on Friday handed down a mixed decision. The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

'Fortnite' Maker Epic, Discontent With Mixed Ruling, To Continue Legal Fight Against Apple

Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," plans to appeal a court ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a legal filing. What Happened: A federal judge on Friday delivered a mixed decision that favored the Cupertino, California-based tech giant on many counts but said Apple would have to loosen some rules for developers.
dexerto.com

Epic Games appeals after Apple wins Fortnite lawsuit

After losing their Fortnite lawsuit against Apple and needing to pay $3.5m in damages, Epic Games has decided to appeal the decision in a bid to win more rights for developers. The lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple started more than a year ago after the tech giants removed Fortnite...
US News and World Report

Apple Bars Epic's 'Fortnite' From App Store Until All Court Appeals End

(Reuters) -Apple Inc has blacklisted "Fortnite" from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due...
gamepur.com

Apple has no plans to let Fortnite back on its platform

On September 10, a judge made a ruling on the court case of Apple v. Epic Games. The judge ruled against Epic Games’ claims that Apple holds a monopoly on payment methods for mobile games. Likewise, the judge also ruled in favor of Apple in its countersue of Epic Games. Epic Games will now have to pay 30% of the total revenue it earned while on Apple’s app because Epic breached its contract with Apple.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Apple says ‘Fortnite’ can’t return to the App Store until Epic v. Apple verdict is final

One of the biggest remaining questions after U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled on the attention-grabbing Epic Games v. Apple trial is what would happen to the video game “Fortnite.” The game has been banned by Apple from its App Store ever since August of 2020, when Epic first introduced a way for players to pay the developer directly, bypassing the tech giant’s requirement for a 30 percent revenue cut.
VIDEO GAMES
TheDailyBeast

Fortnite Billionaire Says Apple ‘Lied’ as It Blacklists Game

Tim Sweeney thought his battle with Apple was finally ending, after his video game company, Epic Games, paid the tech giant $6 million as part of a recent court decision. Epic had sued Apple in 2020 over alleged anti-competitive behavior, after its marquee franchise, Fortnite, was booted from the App Store when Epic tried to charge fees to users directly. Apple normally takes a 30 percent cut of transactions. This summer, a court handed down a mixed verdict in the case, but it seemed like Fortnite was on its way to getting re-listed. Apple had other ideas. On Tuesday, the company notified Epic that it will not reinstate the game “until the district court’s judgment becomes final and non-appealable.”
The Guardian

Apple bans Fortnite from App Store indefinitely as legal battle continues

Apple has blacklisted Fortnite from the App Store until appeals in its legal battle with the game’s maker, Epic, are completed, Epic Games’ CEO, Tim Sweeney, said on Wednesday – a process that could take years. On Twitter on Wednesday, Sweeney called out Apple’s move and said his company would...
noobfeed.com

Apple Blacklists Fortnite During Court Appeals Process

Epic Games vs. Apple has been a long and difficult battle but despite the courts ruling in Apple's favor, forcing Epic to pay 6 million USD, Apple decided to make an example of Epic Games. Deciding to blacklist Fortnite from the iOS market. Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Apple will keep Fortnite off iOS until all appeals are exhausted, Epic Games CEO furious

The big picture: According to the CEO of Epic Games, Apple has turned down Epic's request to allow Fortnite back onto the iOS App Store and won't let it back on until Apple has exhausted all appeals after the recent court case between the two companies. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney angrily criticized Apple, believing it went back on its word.
Destructoid

Epic CEO says Fortnite has been barred from iOS until final court verdict

Tim Sweeney says Apple lied about welcoming Epic back to the App Store. It looks like Apple owners won’t be able to hop back into Fortnite anytime soon. In emails posted today by Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, Apple has barred Fortnite from the Apple iOS ecosystem until the final verdict in Epic v. Apple has been delivered.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Apple Won't Allow Epic And Fortnite Back On iOS Until Court Judgment Is Final

It's been over a year since Fortnite was booted from the App Store -- and it might be several years before it comes back. Yesterday, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shared a letter his company received from Apple, stating that Fortnite would be "blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process." (Sweeney's words) The letter accuses Epic of "intentional breach of contract, and breach of trust" and that the termination of Epic's developer account on the App Store was, in the words of the court, "valid, lawful, and enforceable." In light of that, and "Epic's duplicitous conduct in the past," Apple will not renew Epic's account "until the district court's judgment becomes final and nonappealable" -- which, as Sweeney noted, could take a very long time.
videogameschronicle.com

PS4’s latest system update reportedly stops it losing functionality when the CMOS battery dies

The latest firmware update for the PlayStation 4 reportedly ensures the console will continue to work when the CMOS battery dies. Although the official firmware patch notes don’t make any mention of it, YouTuber Destruction Games reports that since installing the new update, games have started playing without issue on his PS4 console with a dead battery.
happymag.tv

‘Fortnite’ set for 5 years on the sideline as Epic and Apple continue feud

It looks like Fortnite’s exile from Apple’s App Store has only just begun, with Epic’s Tim Sweeney venting online that it may take 5 years for them to end their ongoing legal battle. It’s been over a year since Apple made the decision to oust Epic’s popular battle royale game...

