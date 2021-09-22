Apple has blacklisted Fortnite until its legal battle with Epic is completed

It's been over a year since Fortnite was booted from the App Store -- and it might be several years before it comes back. Yesterday, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shared a letter his company received from Apple, stating that Fortnite would be "blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process." (Sweeney's words) The letter accuses Epic of "intentional breach of contract, and breach of trust" and that the termination of Epic's developer account on the App Store was, in the words of the court, "valid, lawful, and enforceable." In light of that, and "Epic's duplicitous conduct in the past," Apple will not renew Epic's account "until the district court's judgment becomes final and nonappealable" -- which, as Sweeney noted, could take a very long time.

3 DAYS AGO