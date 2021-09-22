Apple has blacklisted Fortnite until its legal battle with Epic is completed
Apple has said it won’t consider letting Fortnite back on the App Store until its legal battle with Epic Games is complete, which might not be for several years. Epic recently confirmed it was launching an appeal against the decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple, which saw the judge in the case rule against the Fortnite maker in nine of the 10 counts it had brought against the iPhone firm.www.videogameschronicle.com
