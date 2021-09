Kena: Bridge of Spirits feels like a game out of time. It somehow plays like a PlayStation 5 remake of a PlayStation 2 game that never existed. There’s a really strange familiarity to the way it controls, the world it takes place in, and even the adorable little creatures that join you on your journey. However, it doesn’t feel like a remake of a classic like Shadow of the Colossus or the Yakuza Kiwami series, instead Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a completely inoffensive, if somewhat bland adventure that will mildly entertain for the duration of its runtime, but won’t live long in the memory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO